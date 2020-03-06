|
|
Alex Boyd Fugatte
Louisville - 73, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020.
Alex was a retired LMPD Sergeant, serving his community for over 32 years. He also was an Army Airborne veteran serving in the Vietnam War.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Sarah Fugatte.
Alex is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Shawna Stewart Fugatte and son, Alex "Eli" Fugatte.
His celebration of life service will be held Thursday 12 p.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. with burial in Kentucky Veteran Cemetery-Central in Radcliff, KY. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Wednesday.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020