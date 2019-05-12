Services
Alex Curran

Alex Curran Obituary
Alex Curran

Louisville - John Alexander "Alex" Curran, 51, died Saturday April 6, 2019.

He was a carpenter by vocation.

He is preceded in death by his father, Bruce L. Curran and his brother, Christopher A. Curran.

He is survived by his mother, Joan S. Curran, his sister, Leslie A. Hagan (John) and his nephew, Sean P. Curran.

Arrangements by Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown. The family has chosen cremation. No public visitation will be held. The family will have a private ceremony to celebrate his life.

He is deeply loved and greatly missed.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to The Healing Place.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 12, 2019
