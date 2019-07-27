Services
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Cave Hill
Louisville - 91, died peacefully on July 26, 2019. He was born on September 23, 1927 to Mary Kirlin and Alexander Knaster, Sr. in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. After high school, he enlisted in the army and was stationed at Fort Knox where he met and married Charlotte Price Hampton. They lived in Louisville, Kentucky; Pottstown, Pennsylvania; Texas City, Texas; Teesside, England and France.

Alex worked in the chemical industry most of his life and retired from Rohm and Haas Chemicals LLC. He loved playing golf, swimming, sailing, waterskiing and built his own slalom water ski. After retirement, his hobbies included gardening, making stained glass windows and art glass. He loved spending time on his houseboat and playing with his grandchildren. He designed his last home where he lived for 26 years. He spent his last two years living in Brownsboro Park where he enjoyed playing bingo and poker and making new friends.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Charlotte, as well as, daughter, Susan Lynn, brothers, Carl, Jim (Millie), Tom Knaster (Charlotte) and his sister Phyllis Fegley (Bruce). He is survived by his loving children Donna Duvall, Robert Knaster (Brooke) and David Knaster (Cindy); grandchildren Philip Duvall, Jennifer Davis (Drew), Caitlin Knaster, Christopher Knaster (Kevin); and great-grandchildren Madison and Peyton.

Visitation will be 2:00 - 8:00 p.m., Monday, July 29, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40205. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday July 30, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Cave Hill.
Published in The Courier-Journal from July 27 to July 29, 2019
