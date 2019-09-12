Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Alexander Joseph Verret Sr.


1938 - 2019
Alexander Joseph Verret Sr. Obituary
Alexander Joseph Verret, Sr.

Louisville - Alexander Joseph Verret, Sr. age 81 years died Sunday morning, September 8, 2019 at his residence in Louisville, KY with loving family by his side. Born in Burlington VT on September 8 1938, Alex was the son of the late Omer and Marie (Brigham) Verret. Alex was married to the late Lauretta (Morin) Verret on July 4 1962.

Alex began his professional life in 1956 as a Radar Technician in the Vermont Army National Guard. In 1966 he left active service to become a Field Engineer for the NCR Corporation, where he proudly worked until 1985. Alex returned to Active Military Service in 1985 with the Vermont Army National Guard, also acting as a member of the 40th Army Band until his retirement in 1998. Alex moved to Louisville in 2016 after the passing of his wife to be closer to his son, Alex Jr and his family. Alex was an accomplished musician and active member of the community throughout his life. Upon retirement his focus shifted to attending sporting events and concerts of his grandchildren, beating his children at cribbage, and confounding squirrels attempting to raid his bird feeders.

Alex was preceded into our Lord's loving embrace by his wife, Lauretta and is survived by his children Julianne Verret and husband Robin Pyle of Milford MA, Alexander Verret, Jr. and wife Megan of Prospect, KY, Michael Verret of Hebron, CT , and Laurianne Baur and husband Patrick of Katy, TX, and grandchildren Vera, Samantha, Jan, Devon, Michael Paul, Alexander, and Dean as well as several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Alex's life will be at the Lavigne's Funeral Home in Winooski, VT on October 11th from 4:00-7:00pm. Funeral mass will be celebrated at St. John Vianney Church in South Burlington VT on October 12th at 11:00am.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019
