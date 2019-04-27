|
|
Alexander Montgomery "Monty" Horner, Jr.
Louisville - Alexander Montgomery "Monty" Horner, Jr. passed away peacefully at Norton Hospital Brownsboro on April 24, 2019 after complications from surgery. Monty was born in Louisville, Kentucky on November 16, 1941 to the late Alexander Horner and Jean Hardin Jones. He grew up in St. Matthews, Kentucky and graduated from Eastern High School, where he played baseball and football and met his future wife in typing class.
He graduated from the University of Louisville in 1963 where he was a member of the Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity. In June of that year, he married his wife of 56 years, Barbara Lee Bohannon. In August 1964, they moved to Devon Strafford, Pennsylvania where Monty attended Wharton School in Philadelphia and received an MBA. His first job after graduating was with Pfizer Pharmaceutical Company in Dublin, Georgia.
In 1968, Monty accepted a position with PepsiCo (Pepsi Cola Company) in New York City and rose to the position of Vice President. Monty returned to Louisville with his family to obtain a position with Capital Holding Corporation as Vice President and Assistant Treasurer. He also worked as Vice President of Finance for Dant Corporation, a stadium bleacher company in Louisville, and then later started his own successful business with several partners called Heartland Medical Sales and Services.
He served on the Board of Directors of Owl Creek Country Club in Anchorage, Kentucky and was a member of the Anchorage Presbyterian Church where he and his wife were married. Monty loved being with family, friends, and having a good time by playing silly pranks on people and telling jokes. He loved most in his life camping with his wife (sidekick), Barbara, for more than 25 years. They began their camping adventures in a tiny pop-up camper and worked their way up to driving a large fifth-wheel. Their travels included almost all of the US but three states and even into Canada.
Throughout his life, Monty was always grateful to the two people that influenced and provided guidance most during his life: the late David Earl Jones, his Stepfather; and the late Albert Horner, his Grandfather.
Monty was preceded in death by his brother, David Jones; and his parents. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his two children, Holly Horner; and Vicki Gardner (Sam); two grandchildren, twins Alexander and Madeline Gardner; and his beloved brother, Wayne Jones.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Anchorage Presbyterian Church, 11403 Park Road, Anchorage, Kentucky on Tuesday, April 30th at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at Harrods Creek Cemetery off Brownsboro Road. Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, April 28th at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 27, 2019