Alexander V. Pascua Obituary
Alexander V. Pascua

Louisville - Alexander V. Pascua, 74, entered Eternal Life Monday, October 4, 2019.

Alex was born in the Philippines to the late Atty. Fernando A. and Leona Ventura Pascua. He graduated from the University of the Philippines College of Medicine in 1970 and completed surgical training at Easton Hospital in Easton, Pennsylvania.

He would serve the community of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania for 30 years as a Family Practice Physician. He was known by many for his warm and compassionate bedside manner, his dedication to the wellness of the patient, and his faithful and dependable care as it pertains to the medical field.

He will be remembered as a man of faith and love, and cherished as a devoted husband, father, brother, brother-in-law, cousin, and Lolo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Benjamin.

Survivors include his childhood sweetheart, office manager, and dedicated wife of 48 years, Teresita Mallillin Pascua; son, Jerome (Melissa); grandchildren, Alan and Sophia; siblings, Fernando Jr. (Sheila), Elsie Manuel (the late, Ted), Edwin (Fredy), Gloria Morte (Jovino), Emanuel (Cynthia); numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Memorial Mass will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Church of the Ascension, with inurnment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Ascension or Hosparus. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
