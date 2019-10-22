|
|
Alfonso Radford
Louisville - Alfonso Radford, 82, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Alfonso retired from Our Lady of Peace Hospital and was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
He was born on January 26, 1937 in Louisville , Kentucky to Arthur and Mary (Gardner) Radford . He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: Louise Baker, Delores Hester, Virginia Barnes, Arthur Radford, Jr., and Leon Radford.
Alfonso is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Dora L. Radford; sister , Leona (Roy) Roberts and brother, William (Bridget) Brown.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, (1472 Dixie Highway). His funeral will follow at 12 pm at the church with burial to follow in Green Meadows.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit
www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019