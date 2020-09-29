Alford Ray Watts
Louisville - Alford Ray Watts, 82, passed away Monday morning, September 28, 2020.
Al was born in Louisville on November 22, 1937, a son of the late Beckham and Genevieve Thomas Watts. He was also preceded in death by a brother James Watts.
A graduate of St. Xavier High School class of '56 and Bellarmine University class of '60, he was a retired CPA and partner with Bechtler, Parker and Watts. Al was a member of St. Martha Catholic Church, and a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus-Bishop Spalding Council serving as treasurer. He was a volunteer for the Kentucky Derby Mini-Marathon managing the water stops. Al was a member of the Army National Guard.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Mary Virginia "Mickie" Watts; two children, Stephen Watts (Carrie) and Julie Vazzana (Jeff); and five grandchildren, Beckham and Lila Watts, Jessi, Jenna and Jeffrey Vazzana.
Parkinson's took his health, but not his character.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 3rd at St. Martha Catholic Church, 2825 Klondike Lane, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Knights of Columbus or the General Scholarship Fund at St. Xavier High School. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com
