|
|
Alice Armstrong Goodlett
Louisville - Alice Armstrong Goodlett, 78, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. She was born to the late William and Alma Floyd on November 28, 1941.
Her two husbands, William Armstrong Sr. and Eugene Goodlett, daughters, Kim Lewis, Melissa Maricle and son Matthew Armstrong, precede Alice in death.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Angie Oliver(Charles), Malcolm Armstrong(Angela), William Armstrong Jr.(Jennifer), many grandchildren, great grandchildren and other family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday March 10, 2020 at 11am in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Louisville, Kentucky 40219 with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 2-8pm. Please visit our website www.archlheadypreston.com to leave your online condolences for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020