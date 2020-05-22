Alice Baron SmithLouisville - Alice Baron Smith died peacefully at home in Louisville on May 20, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Shirlee Younger Baron and her father Stanley Arnold Baron. She is survived by her loving husband Daniel Smith, their two children, Samuel Procter Smith and Sarah Ashleigh Smith, her daughter-in-law Adrienne Newell Smith and her grandchildren, Marion Smith and Vivienne Smith; her sisters Carol Baron Peterson, Janice Baron Bird and her step-mother-in-law Judith Ciani Smith She was born on March 3, 1955 in Louisville Kentucky and was raised there and attended Waggoner High School and Ballard High School and the University of Louisville.After marriage in 1976, Alice and her husband lived and worked throughout the south, a time she credited with providing her great personal growth during which she made lifelong friends, explored new pursuits, such as learning to fly and continued to work and manage her growing family.She returned to Louisville in the early nineties, and enjoyed many years back amongst family and friends, old and new, before she and her husband moved to Seattle Washington in 2017 to spend time close to their son and daughter-in-law and grandchildren. Although they loved being near their son and his family and loved their life in Seattle, her health necessitated a move back to Louisville in 2019.Alice was a loving, devoted wife, mother and grandmother and had a cherished close circle of friends. She loved to travel, enjoyed dancing, needlepointing, reading, good food and new experiences and she cherished her home away from home in the upper peninsula of Michigan. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, her laughter and the love she gave in such great abundance.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Cancer Research Institute.