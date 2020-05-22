Alice Baron Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Baron Smith

Louisville - Alice Baron Smith died peacefully at home in Louisville on May 20, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Shirlee Younger Baron and her father Stanley Arnold Baron. She is survived by her loving husband Daniel Smith, their two children, Samuel Procter Smith and Sarah Ashleigh Smith, her daughter-in-law Adrienne Newell Smith and her grandchildren, Marion Smith and Vivienne Smith; her sisters Carol Baron Peterson, Janice Baron Bird and her step-mother-in-law Judith Ciani Smith She was born on March 3, 1955 in Louisville Kentucky and was raised there and attended Waggoner High School and Ballard High School and the University of Louisville.

After marriage in 1976, Alice and her husband lived and worked throughout the south, a time she credited with providing her great personal growth during which she made lifelong friends, explored new pursuits, such as learning to fly and continued to work and manage her growing family.

She returned to Louisville in the early nineties, and enjoyed many years back amongst family and friends, old and new, before she and her husband moved to Seattle Washington in 2017 to spend time close to their son and daughter-in-law and grandchildren. Although they loved being near their son and his family and loved their life in Seattle, her health necessitated a move back to Louisville in 2019.

Alice was a loving, devoted wife, mother and grandmother and had a cherished close circle of friends. She loved to travel, enjoyed dancing, needlepointing, reading, good food and new experiences and she cherished her home away from home in the upper peninsula of Michigan. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, her laughter and the love she gave in such great abundance.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Cancer Research Institute.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herman Meyer & Son Inc.
1338 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
(502) 458-9569
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved