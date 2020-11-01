1/1
Alice Bruna
1929 - 2020
Alice Bruna

Louisville - Alice Bruna, 91, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020.

Alice was born on January 7, 1929 in Meinheim, Germany

Alice is survived by her loving Husband of 22 years, Joe Bruna, and Step-Daughter, Lynne Humkey.

Alice's Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Louisville Memorial Gardens East with entombment to follow.

The family requests that contributions in Alice's memory be made to The Kentucky Humane Society, and Defenders of Wildlife.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Louisville Memorial Gardens East
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Memories & Condolences
