Alice BrunaLouisville - Alice Bruna, 91, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020.Alice was born on January 7, 1929 in Meinheim, GermanyAlice is survived by her loving Husband of 22 years, Joe Bruna, and Step-Daughter, Lynne Humkey.Alice's Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Louisville Memorial Gardens East with entombment to follow.The family requests that contributions in Alice's memory be made to The Kentucky Humane Society, and Defenders of Wildlife.To leave a special message for the family, please visit