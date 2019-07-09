Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
Alice E. O'Mera Obituary
Alice E. O'Mera

Louisville - Alice E. O' Mera, 83, of Louisville, KY left her earthly home on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

Born in Georgetown, KY, she leaves behind her sister, Sue McFadden-Oaken; daughters, Beth Souder and Jenny Kleckner (John); five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild. She also leaves numerous cousins and many friends.

A devotion service memorializing her life is 2pm Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road. Visitation with her family is after 1pm Thursday until the time of the service.

Due to family allergies, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 9, 2019
