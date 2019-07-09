|
Alice E. O'Mera
Louisville - Alice E. O' Mera, 83, of Louisville, KY left her earthly home on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Born in Georgetown, KY, she leaves behind her sister, Sue McFadden-Oaken; daughters, Beth Souder and Jenny Kleckner (John); five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild. She also leaves numerous cousins and many friends.
A devotion service memorializing her life is 2pm Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road. Visitation with her family is after 1pm Thursday until the time of the service.
Due to family allergies, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 9, 2019