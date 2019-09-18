Services
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hughlett Temple AME Zion Church
2115 W. Jefferson St.
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Hughlett Temple AME Zion Church
2115 W. Jefferson St.
Alice Elizabeth Hughlett

Alice Elizabeth Hughlett Obituary
Alice Elizabeth Hughlett

Louisville - 53, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019.

She was a member of Hughlett Temple AME Zion Church.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Mallory; mother, Elizabeth Hayes; father, Arthur Collins; stepfather, George Johnson; siblings and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 5pm-8pm Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Hughlett Temple AME Zion Church, 2115 W. Jefferson St., funeral 11am Friday, September 27, 2019 at the church, burial in Louisville Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 25, 2019
