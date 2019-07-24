|
Alice H. Brutscher
Lakeland, FL - Alice H. Brutscher, 89, of Lakeland, FL died Thursday 7/11 surrounded by loving family. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky where she married John E. Brutscher, Jr. October 28,1950, who preceded her in death.
She was a 1948 graduate of Shawnee H.S. and a 1974 graduate of Bellarmine University. She was a retired teacher from the Catholic & Jefferson County school systems.
Alice is survived by her children Thomas E. Brutscher-Louisville, KY, Carol Bolton- Durham, NC, Martin A. (Erma) Brutscher- Fernandina Beach, FL, Ann Geary (Don Tipton) - Lexington, KY, Susie (Bobby) Green- Lakeland, FL, and Joan (Rick) Wacker- Frankfort, KY. 17 Grandchildren and 28 Great-Grandchildren.
A Remembrance Mass will be held at St Lawrence Catholic Church at 1pm Saturday, August 3rd with a Celebration of Life to follow in their Community room until 4pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Kosair Children's Hospital PO Box 37370 Louisville KY 40233 or online https://kosair.org/donate
Published in The Courier-Journal from July 24 to July 28, 2019