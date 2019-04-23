|
Alice "Kay" Hart Lancaster
Louisville - Alice (Kay) Hart Lancaster went to be with the Lord on April 21st, Easter Sunday morning, at home with much of her family by her side.
Kay, born January 4th, 1941, is preceded in death by her parents James Jones Hart and Magdaline Kinser Hart. Kay is survived by her husband of almost 55 years, Patrick R. Lancaster III; her two sons, Patrick R. Lancaster IV (Beverly) and James J. Lancaster (Suzanne); and grandchildren: Ciana, Shelly, Natalie, Alexandria (Aaron), Grace, James Jr., and one great grandchild Everly.
Kay graduated from the University of Louisville after attending both the University of Miami and the University of Kentucky, and spent many years teaching in Southern California and at Waggener High School in Louisville. She was an active leader in Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority both during her college years and for many years thereafter. Kay dedicated herself to lovingly raising her two sons, spent some years on the TARC Board of Directors and was active in her church, Christ Church United Methodist.
Kay's family and friends will miss her loving, supportive nature and the clear moral direction she provided. Kay's strong faith in Jesus Christ has led her to Heaven, and for that the family is most grateful.
The Lancaster family wishes to express appreciation to the team of care providers who made Kay's last years joyful and comfortable.
Services will be held 10 AM Friday, April 26 at Christ Church United Methodist 4614 Brownsboro Road with private burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation 4-7 PM Thursday, April 25 at Christ Church United Methodist.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 23, 2019