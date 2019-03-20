|
|
Alice J. Tyner
Louisville - 86, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
She was a Usher, Trustee, member of the Women's Ministry and Finance Committee at Peace Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her husband, Jesse Tyner; children, Denise D. Overstreet, Sheree A. Tyner; grandchildren, Jason Overstreet and Daemon Price; 8 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild.
Visitation: 5-8 pm Thursday, March 21, 2019 at A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd. Funeral: 11 am Friday, March 22, 2019 at her church, 4210 E. Indian Trail. Entombment: Resthaven Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 20, 2019