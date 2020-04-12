|
Alice Jean Ballard
Louisville - Alice Jean Ballard of Louisville, KY passed away on March 31, 2020.
She loved life perhaps more than any other, but her family always came first. She had an unparalleled zest for life and an "infectious" laugh that was unfortunately passed on to her daughter.
Alice grew up in the West End neighborhood of Louisville, and she will be missed dearly by all who knew her (and that was most of Louisville). She was an incredible woman.
Preceding Alice in death were here parents, Arthur and Evelyn Purma.
She is survived by her loving husband or 41 years, Mike Ballard; her loving son, Michael Haley (Natalie); her loving daughter, Rebekah McDonner (Mike); her loving stepchildren, Kellie Gronefeld (Joe) and Todd Ballard. She also is survived by her four grandchildren, Brooklyn, Savannah, Gus, and Pike; step-grandchildren, Carlee, Jackson, Lily, Alex and Will; and sisters, Carole Pederson and Patsy Ragland.
May she rest in peace.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020