Alice Jean (Benninger) Chambers
Louisville - Alice Jean Chambers (Benninger) passed away May 14, 2020. She was a graduate of Ursuline Academy, and was formerly employed by Citizens Fidelity Bank (PNC) and retired from Holiday Inn as controller. She and her husband were founding members of St. Martha Catholic Church, a member of the Alter Society and Senior Club at St. Martha Church, and a volunteer for St. Martha Church and the Little Sisters of the Poor and member of the Douze Dames Club.

Alice is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Anthony Chambers and sister Gloria Hays. She is survived by her daughters, Maureen Chambers and Jeannie Brentlinger (Jim), grandson, Eric Brentlinger (Rebecca), great -granddaughter, Madeline, brother, Al Benninger (Mary), and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date at St. Martha Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Baptist Health Pallative Care Unit, 4007 Kresge Way, Louisville, KY 40207.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
