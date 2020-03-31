Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
Alice Jean Taylor


1947 - 2020
Alice Jean Taylor

Louisville - Alice Jean Taylor, 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 28, 2020. Alice was born on October 22, 1947 to the late Albert and Marie (Schneider) Kennedy.

Alice lived life to the fullest and truly never met a stranger. She always welcomed you with a smile. She was a wife, mother, grandma, sister, aunt and friend. She was devoted to her family, but her pride and joy were her grandkids. She rarely missed any of their sports and activities. She enjoyed bowling and was a friend to all.

Alice was a devoted Catholic and member of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church.

Alice is preceded in death by her parents; siblings Albert, Vincent, Danny, and Tommy Kennedy, and Margie Greenwell.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 53 years Ronald Taylor; children Ron Taylor, Jr. (Nikki), Kathy Brockman (Ed), Jennifer Davis (Chris); grandchildren Cassady (14), Jack (13), Taylor (12) and Cooper (10).; and sister Ann Hieatt.

Private services will be held with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Ratterman Funeral Home in St. Matthews is entrusted with the arrangements.

Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date to honor her memory with family and friends. Details are forthcoming.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made in her honor to Norton's Children Hospital or the Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
