Services
Scott Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 Veterans Parkway
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
(812) 283-8161
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Scott Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 Veterans Parkway
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Scott Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 Veterans Parkway
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Walls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Jean Walls


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Jean Walls Obituary
Alice Jean Walls

Jeffersonville, IN - Alice Jean Walls, 67, of Jeffersonville, IN passed away on January 23, 2020. She was born in Garden City, Michigan March 19, 1952 and married her husband, Chuck on April 7, 1973. They moved with their children from Michigan to Madison, WI in 1981 to expand their entrepreneurial restaurant business. After selling the business, they bought a new restaurant in Minocqua, WI in 1992. In 1997, they sold that restaurant as well and moved with their daughter to Topeka, KS. While living in Topeka, Alice received her associates degree in accounting from Allen County Community College in 2006. Both Chuck and Alice worked for Harrah's in Merriam, KS. They transferred to the riverboat casino outside of Jeffersonville, IN in 2006. Alice worked in customer service until she retired in 2017.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck Walls; parents, Earl and Arlene Holland and brother, Ray Holland.

Alice is survived by her son, Chuck (Connie) Walls; daughter, Sara (Dan) Ellis; granddaughters, Alexandra and Natalie and siblings, Gary (Lynda) Holland, Laura Seymour, Art (Leslie) Holland and Cindy (Ray) Baker.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January, 29, 2020, at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, IN from 11am-2pm with a funeral service for Alice beginning at 2pm. www.scottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Scott Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now