Alice Jean Walls
Jeffersonville, IN - Alice Jean Walls, 67, of Jeffersonville, IN passed away on January 23, 2020. She was born in Garden City, Michigan March 19, 1952 and married her husband, Chuck on April 7, 1973. They moved with their children from Michigan to Madison, WI in 1981 to expand their entrepreneurial restaurant business. After selling the business, they bought a new restaurant in Minocqua, WI in 1992. In 1997, they sold that restaurant as well and moved with their daughter to Topeka, KS. While living in Topeka, Alice received her associates degree in accounting from Allen County Community College in 2006. Both Chuck and Alice worked for Harrah's in Merriam, KS. They transferred to the riverboat casino outside of Jeffersonville, IN in 2006. Alice worked in customer service until she retired in 2017.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck Walls; parents, Earl and Arlene Holland and brother, Ray Holland.
Alice is survived by her son, Chuck (Connie) Walls; daughter, Sara (Dan) Ellis; granddaughters, Alexandra and Natalie and siblings, Gary (Lynda) Holland, Laura Seymour, Art (Leslie) Holland and Cindy (Ray) Baker.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January, 29, 2020, at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, IN from 11am-2pm with a funeral service for Alice beginning at 2pm. www.scottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020