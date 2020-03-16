|
Alice Jenell Levan
LOUISVILLE - , 85, entered into Heaven on Saturday March 14, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Patty Levan; and son, Dennis Levan.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela McIntire (Frank); grandchildren, Tony, Andrew, Rocky, Troy, and Denny; great-grandchildren, Adia, AJ, Tyler, Rocky, Jr., Maddilyn, and Noah; and many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday March 21, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday at Owen Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020