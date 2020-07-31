Alice K. Thompson
Louisville - 87, passed away July 29, 2020 at her residence. She was born July 3, 1933 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Glenn and Ester O'Neill Keith. She is also preceded in death by her infant son, Joseph; and sister, Catherine Urton.
Survivors include her children, Morris Mark Thompson (Toni), Matthew Lee Thompson (Rae), Laura Hosttler (Kevin), Amy Seibert (Greg), Scott Andrew Thompson (Julie); a sister, Anna Wihelmi; grandchildren, Travis, Ashlee, Lucas, Shawn, Samantha, Taylor, Storie, Joseph, Jessica, Jordyn, Lauryn; 7 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. Alice graduated from Presentation Academy. She worked for 35 years at the Jewish Community Center and retired at the age of 75. She was a member of St. Raphael Parrish. She was a sports enthusiast who loved a good football game. She was an avid swimmer, enjoyed playing volleyball, softball, and tennis. She touched the lives of everyone she met but Alice's greatest joy was her children.
Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church, 2131 Lancashire Ave, Louisville, KY 40205. Visitation will be 2:00 - 8:00 p.m., Monday, August 3, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40205.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Kosair or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.