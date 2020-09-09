1/1
Alice Katherine Angell
Alice Katherine Angell

Louisville - Alice Katherine Angell, 96, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. She was born March 7, 1924 in Lexington, KY to the late George Dewey and Nancy Sharpe Hellard. Alice was a member of Southeast Christian Church, Daughters of the American Revolution, and an avid UK fan but, most of all a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Alice is preceded in death by her, husband, Wilbur Angell and brother, George Dewey Hellard, Jr.

Alice is survived by her son, Dr. Brad Angell (Karen); grandson, William Angell; sister, Jean Mooney; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Many thanks to the staff at Jefferson Place who cared for her over the last seven years and to the private care givers that provided extra care, love, and attention to her individual needs.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. Burial will be in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until time of service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association, in memory of Alice.

www.RattermanBrothers.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
