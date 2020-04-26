|
|
Alice Lucille Bayne
Louisville - Alice Lucille Bayne, 84, entered Eternal Life Saturday, April 26, 2020.
Alice was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado to the late Arthur Leroy and Lois Venus Stevens. She would meet and eventually marry the love of her life, George "Keith" Bayne, on July 16, 1954. Their love for one another and their family was epitomized not only in the affection shown each other, but also their pursuits of higher learning, foreign and domestic travel, her quilted labors of love, and enthusiasm for round and square dancing. Keith and Alice would travel to all 50 United States and countless other foreign lands.
Her love and passion for educating young children as an elementary school teacher was coupled with her own thirst for knowledge. She was a voracious reader, which was a wonderful compliment to her attainment of a Bachelor's Degree from Southern Oregon University where she finished 5th in her class. She would later earn her Master's Degree from the University of Louisville and serve as a teacher for more than 25 years in the Jefferson County Public School System. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Deroy Stevens and Eileen Stevens.
Survivors include her doting husband, Keith Bayne; daughters, Katherine Dreyer and Susan Receveur (Brett); grandchildren, Chris Dreyer, David Dreyer, Jaimie Leonhart, Karen Hutti, Thomas Brown, Benjamin Receveur, and Connor Receveur; and six great grandchildren.
A private visitation was held at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. A memorial service in her honor will be held at the funeral home a later date.
Condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2020