Alice Lucille Martin
Louisville - Martin, Alice Lucille, 103, of Louisville died Sunday April 5, 2020 at Sycamore Heights Health and Rehabilitation. She was a retired teacher for the Jefferson County Public Schools, a member of Delta Sigma Theta, Counsel On Peacemaking, Center for Women and Families, Ready For The World, cofounder of Project One, recipient of The Bell Award, she carried the 1996 Olympic Torch and a Member of Browns Memorial CME Church.
She is survived by two nieces Nila M. Jackson and Janice A. Martin; two nephews Kenneth E. Martin Lamar, TX and Carl A. Martin Freemont, CA.
All services and burial are private.
Arrangements are by W. P. Porter Mortuary. Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020