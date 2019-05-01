Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church
3160 S. 63rd St.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church
3160 S. 63rd St.
View Map
Alice M. Virant

Louisville - Born to eternal life April 29, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Mary, sisters Dorothy, Margaret, and Eleanor. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Loving mom of John, James (Linda), and Jeff (Judie) Virant. Dear grandma of Justin, Penney (David) Waller, Frank, Grace (Ben) Kober, Jackie, and Lauren. Great-grandmother of Brayden and Forrest. Sister of Lorraine Koontz and Robert (Doris) Rasmussen. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church 3160 S. 63rd St. Visitation Saturday at the church 10:00 am until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials to Macular Degeneration Association or St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, Louisville, Kentucky appreciated.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 1, 2019
