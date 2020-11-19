1/1
Alice Marie Chisom Aliff
Alice Marie Chisom Aliff

Goodview - Alice Marie Chisom Aliff, 90, of Goodview formerly of Louisville, Kentucky went to be with our Lord Friday, November 13, 2020 with her family by her side. She loved serving the Lord and was actively involved in ministry at Beechland Baptist Church in Louisville, Kentucky. Alice was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Rufus G. Aliff, Jr.

Surviving her are a daughter, Carolyn Hughes (David); granddaughter, Emily Radford (James) and their children, Olivia and Ellie; grandson, Jeff Hughes (Yuna); sister, Edith Fisher; sister-in-law, Frances Chisom; numerous other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends 5-7pm, Monday, November 23, 2020 at Lotz Funeral Home Roanoke, 1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke. A celebration of Alice's life will be held 7 pm, Monday, November 23 following the visitation. A graveside service will be held 10 am, Tuesday, November 24, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomeroanoke.com




Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
