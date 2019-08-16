Services
More Obituaries for Alice Stickler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Maxine Chilton Stickler


1929 - 2019
Alice Maxine Chilton Stickler Obituary
Alice Maxine Chilton Stickler

Louisville - Maxine Stickler, 90, of Louisville, KY, passed away August 11, 2019, at Baptist Health of Louisville. She was born April 14, 1929, in Henry County, KY, the daughter of the late Morris and Eva Chilton.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leslie "Dan" Stickler; and a stepson, Leslie W. Stickler, Jr.

Maxine is survived by her brother, Gilbert Chilton (Sue), Nashville, TN; nephews Chip Chilton (Dottie), Richmond, VA and Chad Chilton (Christy), Manchester, TN; stepson Danny Stickler (Linda), Palm Coast, FL; stepdaughter Marion Reed, Fort Myers, FL; and brother-in-law, Gene Stickler, Louisville.

Maxine was a graduate of Georgetown College and the University of Louisville.

She worked in the Jefferson County Schools for many years. Her role as an educator included several responsibilities: classroom teacher, instructional coordinator, curriculum coordinator, state department resource teacher, and academic challenge coordinator. She was dedicated to helping children and those who taught them to be the best they could be.

Maxine, along with her husband Dan, was strongly committed to the Louisville Scottie Club for over three decades. Their love for Scotties included showing and breeding Scotties, helping to find new homes for rescued Scotties, and holding the Scottie Fun Match and Lure at their home. She also worked tirelessly all year long to stage and host the annual Scottie Specialty still held every August in Louisville. Maxine served on the national board of the Scottish Terrier Club of America as Director (2003-2006), Vice-President (2006-2008), and President (1989-2001 and 2008-2010). In 1992, she received the Silver Service Medallion from the Scottish Terrier Club of America.

She was a member of Middletown First Baptist Church, Delta Kappa Gamma honorary society, the Scottish Terrier Club of Greater Louisville, and the Scottish Terrier Club of America.

Funeral Services for Maxine will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville, with private burial in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville.

Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Middletown First Baptist Church, the Scottish Terrier Club of Greater Louisville, or a .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 16, 2019
