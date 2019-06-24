|
Alice Nola Billings
Jeffersonville - Alice Nola Billings of Jeffersonville, IN passed away at age 78 on June 21, 2019.
Youngest daughter of Bill and Billie Cassady, Alice spent many years working as a special education teacher's aide and her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.
Alice is preceded in death by her parents, sister Lovece Ann Button (Harry), husband John Clinton Billings, daughter Marty Ann Billings and son, John William Billings. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Mae Melhuish (James), grandchildren John Riley Billings, Alex Bailey Billings and Nola James Melhuish.
Visitation will be held 11am to 1pm, Thursday June 27, at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville, KY with private burial at Resthaven.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hosparus P.O. Box 35425 Louisville, Kentucky 40232, hosparushealth.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 24, 2019