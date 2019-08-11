|
On August 6th, Alice Short-Tangney, loving wife and mother went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Born in 1934 in Louisville, Kentucky, Alice Blanche Greenwell was one of five children, born to Charles Ambrose and Clare Genevieve Medley-Greenwell. Alice graduated from Loretta Catholic High School and attended Spaulding University before she married Daniel Trinler Short in 1954. Daniel and Alice adopted four children from Catholic Charities and raised them in the home Alice had lived in for over 52 years, located in Arcadia, California.
Alice was a loving and devoted mother, and was very involved with her children's activities and education. Once her children were grown, Alice attended Pasadena City College and received her Associated Degree. She worked many years at Methodist Hospital, Arcadia, CA and ended her career at Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, CA. Alice was widowed in 1987.
Alice married Raymond C. Tangney in 1996. She and Raymond spent their retirement years traveling, Sunday brunching, volunteering and hosting numerous holiday dinners for their large family. Alice was active in the Daughters of the American Revolution, Arcadia Assistance League and Arcadia Women's Club. She was also an avid genealogy researcher. Alice and Ray took great pleasure in volunteering together at Methodist Hospital and The Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita Racetrack.
Alice will be sadly missed by her beloved husband Raymond; her four children and their spouses, Susan Short-Stewart, Jeffrey Short, John Short and Sarah Short-Plascencia; four step-children, Tom Tangney, Mike Tangney, Gerry Tangney and Teresa Tangney-Bosque; 18 grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and her only sister, Mary Ann West. Alice is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Charles Greenwell, Bernard Greenwell and David Greenwell, as well as her first husband.
Visitation will be held at Douglass & Zook Funeral Home, 600 E. Foothill Blvd., Monrovia, CA on Sunday, August 11, 5:00-7:00PM.
A celebration of life mass in memory of Alice Short-Tangney will be held on Monday, August 12, 10:00AM at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Arcadia, CA. Reception to follow.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019