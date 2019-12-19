|
|
Alice Summers Hay
Alice Summers Hay died peacefully on December 15th, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 88 years old. She was born to Nellie Elizabeth Reeser and Dr. Howard E. Summers March 18th, 1931, Huntington, West Virginia.
Ms. Hay attended Randolph-Macon Women's College in Lynchburg, Virginia.
She worked making movies with a local filmmaker in the 1970s, remembering those times with great fondness. Her good friend, Mr.Stites, asked her if she wanted a job as his receptionist at the law office Stites and Harbison. Ms. Hay stayed for over thirty years. She loved going to work and did not retire until her mid eighties.
Her deep sense of duty and responsibility kept her actively involved in clubs, charity work and philanthropy throughout her life. After twenty years she became the longest volunteer at General Hospital, working in the emergency room. Every Saturday found her at Fabulous Finds, whose proceeds benefited the Louisville Deaf Oral School. She was also a volunteer at Actors Theater and the Kentucky Derby Museum.
Ms. Hay loved and was a supporter of the arts. She kept her opening night tickets at Actors Theater for over fifty years. She was a patron of the Louisville Ballet, Louisville Orchestra and Kentucky Opera.
She selflessly was devoted to her children, and nothing gave her more joy than the love for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ms. Hay is survived by her younger brother, Howard E. Summers; her son, Edmund Haines Taylor Hay III; daughters Shelley Summers Hay, and Diane Hay Beckman (David); six grandchildren, David Whitworth Beckman, Lindley Beckman Turner (Chad), Hillary Beckman Patil (Neil), Mason Crittenden Kennelly and Juliet Kennelly Syben (Mark); and five great grandchildren.
Ms. Hay was a member of Christ Church Episcopal Cathedral.
A private family life celebration will be held at the request of Ms. Hay. We will miss our mother's pragmatic nature, unwavering strength and devotion to those she loved.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Louisville Deaf Oral School, Fund for the Arts and the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019