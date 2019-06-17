Services
Alice Teresa Wood, SCN

Nazareth - Alice Teresa Wood, SCN, 102, was born in Hollywood, MD. She died on June 14, 2019 at Nazareth, KY. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 83 years.

Early in her ministry, Sister Alice Teresa served as a teacher at St. Mary in Martins Ferry, Ohio and at St. Mary in Paris, KY. For a brief period she was in charge of the laundry at Presentation Academy (1937-1938). She went on to spend the rest of her ministry serving as a supervisor of the kitchen and cafeteria at several locations, including St. Helena Convent in Louisville, KY; Lexington Catholic High School; Nazareth, KY; and Marymount Hospital in London, KY. From 1979-2000 she served in dietary at St. Mary's Academy and Convent in Leonardtown, MD.

Upon her return to Nazareth, she created a variety of handmade crafts, including crocheted hats and baby blankets. She donated the money raised from her creations to the Office of Mission Advancement.

Sister Alice Teresa is survived by her extended family and by her religious community.

Wake will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Nazareth, KY at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 17.

Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, June 18 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Nazareth, KY. Burial will be in Nazareth Cemetery.

Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, Bardstown, KY 40004. Memorials may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 17, 2019
