Alice Wilma ParkerLouisville - 87, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020.She was a member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, serving on the mother board.Mrs. Parker was preceded in death by her husband, Charles F. Parker, sisters, Elizabeth Dance, Florence Pash, Veena Calland and Hazel Jordan.She is survived by her children, Chadwick Parker (Sharon), Deborah Ray (Phillip), Sedgewick Parker (Sheena), Elaine Laird (Skip), Frederick Parker, Charles Parker (Lynn), Woodson Parker (Patricia) and Joyce French; bonus daughter, Brenda Chavous (David); 30 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.The funeral will take place at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, August 26, 2020 @ 11:00 a.m., but due to to COVID-19 the funeral service will be private. However, the Homegoing service will be live streamed on Facebook via "Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church Family" page. The family will host a visitation at A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home, Chestnut location on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 3-6 p.m., which is open to the public.