Alicia "Tish" Gardner
Louisville - Alicia "Tish" Gardner died ten days after her 89th birthday party. Aunt Tish or Tish as she was known by family and friends was a devoted member of Highland Baptist Church for 57 years where she sang in the choir and was a member of the pastor search committee. Her young years were spent in Kenwood Hill, Clifton and the Highlands. St. Matthews was her home for the last several decades.
She graduated from Atherton High School for Girls in 1949. Always resourceful and independent she worked her way through Georgetown college for a law firm and after graduating she was legal secretary for E.P. Tom Sawyer. She later took charge of the typing pool-printing and communications department at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary from which she retired.
Her parents were Nellie Totten and Benjamin F. Gardner. Mr. Gardner was a prominent Louisville attorney and state legislator who named her after a character in a short story by 19th century novelist Thomas Hardy, "Alicia's Diary." She is also preceded in death by her sister and best brined Eustacia "Stacy" Gardner Omer and her niece Susan Gardner Omer.
She is survived by her brother-in-law Harold "Homer" Omer of Louisville and her nephews Anthony G. Omer and his wife Susan Safford and Timothy Omer and his wife Janet. She loved her grand and great grandnieces and nephews dearly. Alexandra Glover and her husband Mark, Sarah Omer and Clayton Omer and his wife Ashley James. Great grandnieces/nephews, Cailin, Jaxon, Xander and Clementine.
She was a member of the Singleton's Club and loved dancing. She was also a member of her beloved "Art Club" for many years with a group of good friends.
The family would like to thank the Episcopal Home, and particularly Dr. Jane Cornett for her great care.
Funeral is at Highland Baptist Church, 1101 Cherokee Road, on Thursday, September 12th at 11 AM with visitation prior to the service at 10:00 AM. Burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy are requested to Highland Baptist Church.
Arrangements by Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home on Frankfort Avenue.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019