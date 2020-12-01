Allan Albert Dehli
Clarksville - Allan Albert Dehli, 89, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. The eldest of seven children, Al was born on December 16, 1930 in Racine, WI. to the late Svend and Marion (Staus) Dehli. Al grew up in West Allis, WI. where he met his wife of 64 years and best friend Carole (Peterson) Dehli. He was devoted to her, their four daughters and their spouses, and their grandchildren and great-grandchildren who brought him much joy.
Al began his proud, 34-year career as a patternmaker with International Harvester in Milwaukee. In 1972, he transferred to the company's plant in Louisville, KY, and Al and Carole settled in Clarksville, IN. Although they deeply missed relatives and neighbors in Milwaukee, they made a rich, new home life that welcomed family and friends. After retiring, Al worked for several years as a courier for Chase Bank. He was a faithful member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church for 48 years. Al felt a deep connection to God, whose presence he saw in the goodness of people and beauty of the countryside.
He was a good, kind man—quiet, patient, and open-hearted. Al was a masterful woodworker, who enjoyed creating many original pieces for family and friends. He could fix anything. He loved volunteering at the Community Kitchen of Jeffersonville. He also loved cribbage, euchre, ice cream, music, solitaire, reading, and time spent with family. He served in the U.S. Army on the frontlines of the Korean War.
He is survived by his wife Carole; four daughters Diane, Joyce (Nicki Saylor), Sharon, Gail (David Ernstberger); five grandchildren Katie Ritger (Josh), David Dehli-Young, and Audrey, Meredith, and Jack Ernstberger; and four great grandchildren Elena, Charlotte, Elijah, and Tesla. He also is survived by his siblings Glenn, John, Karen Chmielewski (Gary), Bob (Rose), and Tom (Barbara), and friend Sheree Dehli.
Al was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bruce (Joanne), and cherished granddaughter Olivia Ernstberger. He is survived by many sisters- and brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 316 N. Sherwood Ave., Clarksville, IN, followed by a funeral Mass at noon. There will be a private burial at Cave Hill Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to his church.
E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made online at CootsFuneralHome.com
.