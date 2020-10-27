Allan PozitzerLouisville - Allan Pozitzer passed away on October 23, 2020 at age 83.Allan was born in Louisville, KY on December 13, 1936. He was born to the late Fannie Zimmerman Pozitzer and to Abe Pozitzer. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Goldstein.He is survived by his son, Stephen Pozitzer and his sister, Ruby Pozitzer Gordon.Allan's father owned Moon Cleaners, and Allan primarily worked for his father.A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Floydsburg Cemetery (5600 Old Floydsburg Rd, Crestwood, KY).