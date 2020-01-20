Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Allen "Gene" Huber

Allen "Gene" Huber Obituary
Allen "Gene" Huber

Louisville - Allen "Gene" Huber, 67 formerly of the Clifton Heights area, passed away January 19, 2020. He was the son of the late Albert and Bertha Huber. He worked at Abel Construction as well as Abel Motorsports for 35 years.

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 26 years: Barbara Huber; his 6 children: Rocky, Missy, Crystal, Jamie, Jerry, Ginia as well as 2 four legged children; 16 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 3 sisters: Carroll, Janice Gayle, and Nancy Faye.

Funeral services will be 8 PM Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10-8PM at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
