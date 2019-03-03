|
Allen Kessler
Louisville - Allen Kessler, a native of Louisville, went home to be with the Lord on March 1 at the age 98. He graduated from Male High School in 1938 and received his BA in Agriculture from the University of Kentucky in 1942. He served in the U. S. Army during World War II, 1942-46. Following his release, he was transferred to the Army Reserves as a 2d Lieutenant and began a 31-year career with the 100th Division, which included an 11-month mobilization to Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. In 1977, he retired as a full colonel, completing over 34 years of service in the United States Army. In 2003, he was inducted into the "Corridor of the Century" honoring distinguished individuals of the 100th Division.
In 1947, he began his permanent secular employment with the Railroad Perishable Inspection Agency and in 1975 was promoted to Regional Manager based in Cincinnati. He retired completely in 1980, at the age of 60, and that same year received his commission as a "Kentucky Colonel" from the governor.
During his later life in Louisville, he was a member of St. Matthews Baptist Church where he served on the Bank Deposit Committee. He was also a member of the American Legion, the Military Officers Association of America, and a Life-Member of the Reserved Officer's Association. In retirement, he served as a volunteer at Baptist East Hospital and as the 100th Division's liaison to the JROTC unit at Jeffersontown High School.
He is survived by his wife of over 70 years, Dora Gillespie Kessler, two sons, Dr. A. Reif Kessler, and the Rev. Dr. Charles R. Kessler, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at St. Matthews Baptist Church, 3515 Grandview Avenue, on Wednesday, March 6, at 11:00am, with a military honors internment at Resthaven Cemetery, 4400 Bardstown Road, immediately following. Visitation with the family will be at the church one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Building Fund or the Wayne Oates Library Fund of St. Matthews Baptist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2019