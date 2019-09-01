|
Allen L. Faulkner
Louisville - Allen L. Faulkner, 73, passed away on August 28, 2019. He was born in Louisville on July 4, 1946 to the late Pete and Mary Jane Faulkner. Allen was a proud US Army veteran. He was an avid Cardinals fan and golfer who had four career holes in one. He was a fantastic husband and a wonderful father and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a nephew, Michael Hayden.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of nearly 45 years, Sharlyn Faulkner (Williams); a son, Brad Faulkner (Jessica); a daughter, Tiffany Phelps (Jordon); grandchildren, Savannah and Brady Faulkner and Elizabeth Phelps; and two sisters, Rebecca Bennett and Gerri Hedden.
A service to celebrate Allen's life will take place at 10 on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, with burial to follow in Crosswater Gardens. The family will accept guests for visitation at the funeral home on Monday, September 2, 2019 from 1-8 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Allen's honor to WHAS Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Sept. 1, 2019