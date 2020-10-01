Allen "Mickey" Marks, Jr.
Louisville - 72, of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
Mickey worked for over 20 years at Kitchen Kompact before owning and operating Marks Quickstop at the corner of 26th and Broadway.
He is was preceded in death by his parents Allen and Virginia Miller Marks; step-mother, Jo Ann Marks; granddaughter, Kayla Lynn Cash; and brother, Marty Marks.
Survivors include his sons, Jeff (Sue) and Greg (Lori) Marks; daughter, Marlo Davis (Jerry); brother, Joe Marks (Audra); sisters, Ginny Johnson (Tommy), Sharon Borders, Patrice Marks and Angie Wingfeld (Mike); sister-in-law, Karen Marks; grandchildren, Abby, Ben and Jordan Marks, Jackson, Zach and Conner Marks, and Cody and Ryann Davis; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m., Monday, October 5, 2020, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church; 5505 Bardstown Road, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 - 6 p.m. Sunday, at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home; 3800 Bardstown Road.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to Frazier Rehab Institute.
.