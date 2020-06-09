Allen W. SimmonsLouisville - Allen W. Simmons, 83, husband to the late Margie (Robinson) Simmons, passed away, surrounded by family, on Monday June 8, 2020 at UL Mary & Elizabeth Hospital. He was born to the late Curtis A. and Mary Jo (Horsley ) Simmons in Meade County on June 26, 1936. He is also preceded in death by 6 siblings, daughter, Donna Bruner, granddaughter, Samantha Bruner and grandson, Scott Jones.Allen was an electrician for Henderson Electric, a member of Local 369 IBEW, and a member of Masonic Lodge #67 in Hardinsburg, KY. He was a proud member of Beechland Baptist Church, where he served in many roles, an avid UK fan, and he loved to work in his garden.He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Beth Jones (Alan), sister Ruby Rittman, grandchildren, Lukas, Daniel, Jeremy, Amy and 3 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many great neighbors and caregivers, especially Shawn Lashley and many extended family members.In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Beechland Baptist Church Building Fund, 4613 Greenwood Road, Louisville, KY 40258. (502-935-1313)Services and burial are private.