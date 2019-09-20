Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Louisville Memorial Gardens West Cemetery
Allendale Porritt Obituary
Allendale Porritt

Louisville - 99, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

She was born on March 10, 1920 in Grayson County, KY to the late Geneva (Murphy) and Elvie Ferry.

She retired from JC Penney and was a long time member of Shively Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and was the Church Clerk. She was a past Matron of OES Shively Chapter #566. She loved to read, crochet, make quilts, and dance with the Circulators Square Dance Club, but most of all she loved spending time with family.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Elvie Reeves; two beloved sons, Tim and Chris Porritt; and husbands, Garrett Estes and Clifford Porritt.

She is survived by her sons, Allen Estes, Anthony Porritt, and Joe Porritt; daughters, Alana Harris (Gary) and Sherry Harris; daughter-in-laws, Kathy Peters and Robin Ramser Porritt; grandchildren, Matthew Harris, Howard David Estes, Laura Briggs (Adam), Matthew Mulberry, Nick Skidmore (Kelly), Rachel Skidmore, and Kurt Ramser; and great-grandchildren, Amelia and Isabella Briggs, Kennedi Mulberry, and Myles Skidmore.

Her funeral service will be at 12 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Monday at Owen Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019
