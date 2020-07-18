1/1
Allene Ray
Allene Ray

Louisville - Allene Moore Ray, 94, died Monday, July 13, 2020.

Allene was an active member of the Okolona Church of Christ and retired from JCPS.

Preceded in death by her husband, Fred L. Ray, Jr.; and son in law, Thomas A. Proffitt.

She is survived by children, Cheryl Robinson (Dan), Keith Ray (Terry), and Cindy Ray Proffitt; grandchildren, Timothy Robinson (Nikki), Andrew Robinson (Lisa), Austin Ray, Logan Ray (Morgan), Sarah Proffitt Joiner, Sallie Proffitt; and five great grandchildren.

The funeral and burial at Cave Hill Cemetery were private due to the Covid19 pandemic.

Memorial Gifts: Fred and Allene Ray Endowed Scholarship Fund at Lipscomb University.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
