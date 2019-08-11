Services
W T Shumake & Daughters Funeral Home
3815 Newburg Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 458-6214
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Community Missionary Baptist Church
4909 E. Indian Trail
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Missionary Baptist Church
4909 E. Indian Trail
Allice Smith Harbin

Allice Smith Harbin Obituary
Allice Smith Harbin

Louisville - 88, died August 1 in Jackson, MS.

Survivors her children, Michael Harbin, Sr., and Beverly Harper; 7 grandchildren, Jerome Nelson, Rodrick Harbin, Sr., Leah Moore, Michael Harbin III, Curtrese Young, Latosha Harper, Dell Harper; 19 great grandchildren.

Visitation 5-7 Sunday at Community Missionary Baptist Church 4909 E. Indian Trail. Funeral 11 Monday at her church. Burial Highland Memory Gardens, Mt. Washington. W.T. Shumake & Daughters in charge.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
