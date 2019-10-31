Services
Swarens Funeral Home Inc
1405 Highway 64 Nw
Ramsey, IN 47166
(812) 347-2417
Alliene Ruth Stevens


1921 - 2019
Alliene Ruth Stevens Obituary
Alliene Ruth Stevens

Georgetown, IN - Alliene Ruth Stevens, age 97, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at her home. Alliene was born December 18, 1921 at Corydon, Indiana to the late Isaac S. and Iva E. Franks Feller. She was a home maker, enjoyed quilting and Indiana University and North Harrison basketball.

Also, preceding her in death were her husband, William W. Stevens; son-in-law, John Seitz; brothers, Clarence and Isaac Feller, Jr.; sisters, Helen Conrad, Eva Schwartz, Mary Miller, Bonnie Crecelius & Alma Bruce.

Surviving are Son: Darryl E. Stevens (Clarice) of Surprise, AZ; Daughter: Wanda S. Seitz of Georgetown, IN; Sister, Isabelle Mauck of Corydon, IN; Grandchildren: Jason Seitz, Micki Jenkins, Teresa Bertagnolli, Todd Stevens; Great Grandchildren: Bailey, Lexi & Johnathon Seitz, Chandler & Braden Jenkins, Garrett Rudkin, Emma & Nicholas Bertagnolli, Tyler & Brock Stevens.

Funeral 2 PM Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at Swarens Funeral Home, 1405 Hwy 64 NW, Ramsey, Indiana with burial in St. John's Pentecostal Cemetery, Georgetown, IN; Visitation 2 - 8 PM Saturday and after 10 AM Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , local Animal Shelter, Hosparus or .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
