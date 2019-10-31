|
Alliene Ruth Stevens
Georgetown, IN - Alliene Ruth Stevens, age 97, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at her home. Alliene was born December 18, 1921 at Corydon, Indiana to the late Isaac S. and Iva E. Franks Feller. She was a home maker, enjoyed quilting and Indiana University and North Harrison basketball.
Also, preceding her in death were her husband, William W. Stevens; son-in-law, John Seitz; brothers, Clarence and Isaac Feller, Jr.; sisters, Helen Conrad, Eva Schwartz, Mary Miller, Bonnie Crecelius & Alma Bruce.
Surviving are Son: Darryl E. Stevens (Clarice) of Surprise, AZ; Daughter: Wanda S. Seitz of Georgetown, IN; Sister, Isabelle Mauck of Corydon, IN; Grandchildren: Jason Seitz, Micki Jenkins, Teresa Bertagnolli, Todd Stevens; Great Grandchildren: Bailey, Lexi & Johnathon Seitz, Chandler & Braden Jenkins, Garrett Rudkin, Emma & Nicholas Bertagnolli, Tyler & Brock Stevens.
Funeral 2 PM Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at Swarens Funeral Home, 1405 Hwy 64 NW, Ramsey, Indiana with burial in St. John's Pentecostal Cemetery, Georgetown, IN; Visitation 2 - 8 PM Saturday and after 10 AM Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , local Animal Shelter, Hosparus or .
