Alma Elizabeth Morgan
LOUISVILLE - 92, went to be with Jesus on Sept 6, 2020
What an awesome wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to so many. She loved her family and her Savior. Her gift God created in her was to be the greatest prayer warrior, and that she was!
Alma was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, George Morgan.
She is survived by three children, George Morgan (Teresa), Jerry Morgan (Kathy), and Alisa Nicolescu (Vic); 8 wonderful grandkids, and 19 awesome great-grandkids that meant the world to her.
Visitation will be from 1:00 -7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Her funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday at Chapel in the Woods, 1401 Moser Rd. with burial at Evergreen Cemetery.
Expressions of Sympathy to go to U of L FCA at my.fca.org
.