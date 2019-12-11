|
|
Alma Fulks
Alma "Jeannie" Fulks, 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 25th with her family by her side. Born Alma Williams to Alma and Clarence Williams of English, IN on February 3, 1934, she leaves behind 4 generations. She is survived by her daughters, Angela "Susie" Dailey and Mindy Lou Culwell, her grandchildren, Shawn Dailey (Jean Dailey), Abigail Culwell, and Cami Raucci (Tarek Raucci), her great-grandchildren, Nathan Weldon (Kendall Louden), Natasha Morrison (Tony Morrison), Jade Dailey, and Major D'avanzo, and her great-great-grandchildren, Kaylen Copeland, Chloe Gillock, Carter, Coraline, and Carina Morrison. Awaiting her in heaven are her beloved son-in-law, John Dailey, her son Robert "Bobby" Fulks, who passed away in April, and her sisters Thelma "Mardell" Fouts and Constance "Connie" Grubbs.
Jeannie had a true passion for people and found joy in others' happiness. In her younger years, she worked as a social worker and also taught piano. For over 20 years, Jeannie worked at Steinert's Tavern in New Albany, IN. Known as "Mean Jean," she loved each and every one of her Steinert's regulars and especially her Thursday Night Crowd! She referred to her Steinert's customers as "her kids." Before retiring, she worked at Sam's restaurant, which she also loved.
It's "Last Call" to come and celebrate the life and legacy of a truly special woman who will live on forever in our hearts. The party is this Sunday, December 15th, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at 300 Spring St. in Jeffersonville, IN. If you knew and loved Jeannie and wish to pay your respects, please join us for a toast: "To Jeannie!"
Jeannie's Celebration of Life is being handled by Creative Celebrations. Please feel free to contact them at (502) 931-8432 if you have any questions.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019