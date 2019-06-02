Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Summit Heights United Methodist Church
7400 Outer Loop
Louisville, KY
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Summit Heights United Methodist Church
7400 Outer Loop
Louisville, KY
Louisville - 92, of Louisville, KY, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Alma was a founding member of Summit Heights United Methodist Church. She volunteered at many organizations throughout the years, one being Highview United Ministries for nearly 30 years. Alma was awarded as a KY Colonel in 2015.

She was born on July 30, 1926 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Arthur and Ada Fischer, one of twelve children. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Louis Lee.

Alma is survived by her loving daughters, Belinda Lee Rogers (Robert Rogers) and Carol Lee Kotal; sister, Florence Waggoner; grandchildren, Christy Owens and Timothy Owens; step-grandchildren, Melinda Mielock (Scott), Morgan Rogers and Molly Turner; five great-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandchild; many dear friends, most especially, Jane Heifner, Star Stewart and The Magruders; and caring neighbors, Beverly and Alex Shanklin.

Visitation will be from 2 pm to 8 pm on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Summit Heights United Methodist Church, (7400 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40228). Her Funeral Service will be at 10 am on Friday, at church with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Mt. Washington, KY.

The family requests that contributions in Alma's memory be made to United Methodist Children's Home (1115 Ashgrove Road, Nicholasville, KY 40356).

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 2, 2019
