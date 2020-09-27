Alma Jean EldridgeMt. Washington - Alma Jean Eldridge, 86, of Mt. Washington passed away September 26, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was the former Alma Jean Tolley, a native of Pulaski County, KY and a member of King's Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Earl Eldridge; son, John Eldridge; sister, Gail Sparkmon; brothers, Harold and Jimmy Tolley.She is survived by her daughter, Linda Thomas (Terry); sons, David Eldridge and Glen Eldridge (Susan); sisters, Georgeina Davis (Donald), Anita Foley, Sharon Gillis (Larry) and Irene Childers (Larry); brothers, Clayton Tolley and Michael Tolley (Brenda); grandchildren, Michael Eldridge (Amber), Tara Eldridge, Brandi Harlamert (Paul), Kelli Heineman (Brad), Karen Guttman (Tim), Dan Averill, Jr. (Erica) and Heather Thomas (Cliff); great grandchildren, Aiden, Ethan, Rylee, Jacie, Jaelyn, Rachael, Lillian, Brad, Avery, Gage, Nolan, Cameron, Robbie and Chloe; sister-in-law, Donna Tolley; brother-in-law, Glyn Sparkmon; her dear friend, Dottie Vittitoe.Her funeral will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Schmid Funeral Home in Mt. Washington with burial to follow in King's Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday until time of service.