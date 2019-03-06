|
|
Alma Langley Layne
Louisville - 91, passed away March 2, 2019 at Baptist Health. She was born May 22, 1927 in Louisville, Ky.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Lawrence Layne, her sons; George and Craig Wischerth, her sister; Mary Rose Galvez, and nephew; Dennis Langley.
Alma worked as Juror Administrator for the Federal Court System. Prior to that position she worked in the Property Valuation Administration Office. She graduated from Presentation Academy and was a member of Queens Daughters.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter; Stephanie Harris (Terry), grandsons; Brian Dunbar, Charlie Harris (Katie), Andrew, Thomas, James Wischerth, and three great grandchildren.
Funeral mass will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Frances of Rome, 2119 Payne St., Louisville, KY 40206. Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. until the time of service, Friday, at the church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus Health or The Kentuckiana .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 6, 2019