Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
More Obituaries for Alma Layne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma Langley Layne


1927 - 2019
Alma Langley Layne Obituary
Alma Langley Layne

Louisville - 91, passed away March 2, 2019 at Baptist Health. She was born May 22, 1927 in Louisville, Ky.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Lawrence Layne, her sons; George and Craig Wischerth, her sister; Mary Rose Galvez, and nephew; Dennis Langley.

Alma worked as Juror Administrator for the Federal Court System. Prior to that position she worked in the Property Valuation Administration Office. She graduated from Presentation Academy and was a member of Queens Daughters.

Left to cherish her memories are her daughter; Stephanie Harris (Terry), grandsons; Brian Dunbar, Charlie Harris (Katie), Andrew, Thomas, James Wischerth, and three great grandchildren.

Funeral mass will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Frances of Rome, 2119 Payne St., Louisville, KY 40206. Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. until the time of service, Friday, at the church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus Health or The Kentuckiana .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 6, 2019
